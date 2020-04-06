Warm temperatures and small rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mostly cloudy through this evening and a stray shower will be possible after 5 pm, mainly in north Mississippi. Even with clouds, temperatures will hold in the 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild and dry. Low: 64. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Although everyone will not see rain tomorrow, there will be a chance for a few passing showers or storms. The best chances will be in north Mississippi, especially in the evening. High temperatures will once again climb into the upper 70s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday night with a mostly cloudy sky.
WEDNESDAY: It will be warm and muggy Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. A pop-up shower or storm is possible, but many areas could stay dry during the day with intermittent sunshine. A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday with a few showers or storms along it, mainly in west Tennessee. Any storms could contain gusty wind. Some areas may not get anything, especially south and west of Memphis.
THURSDAY: Temperatures will plummet into the mid 60s for highs with clouds slowly moving out by afternoon. Lows will drop into the 40s Thursday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will remain in the 60s with more rain chances returning, especially by Saturday night and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.