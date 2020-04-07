Best Life: Brain stimulation - treating depression and chronic pain

The UNC researchers have submitted a grant to expand the chronic pain study to 120 patients to find out how long the effects last. The hope is the stimulation device would one day be available for patients to use at home. They also conducted a TACS study for depression and found 70 percent of participants reported improvement in symptoms. Studies on electrical brain stimulation for schizophrenia and lupus patients are about to get underway. For more information, go to www.carolinaneurostimulation.org or www.frohlichlab.org.