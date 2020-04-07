Brightest supermoon in 2020 tonight!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The full moon this month will be the biggest and brightest of 2020 and you can see it tonight. This moon is called the “pink moon”. It is called the pink moon because spring flowers start to bloom during this time.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight so viewing may be the best but there may be enough breaks for Mid-Southerners to catch a glimpse.
The best time to view the supermoon tonight will be at 9:35 pm central time.
If you miss the supermoon tonight or Wednesday morning, it will be close to 100 percent full again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
There will be 13 full moons in 2020 instead of 12. This is because there will be two in October, one on October 1st and another full moon on October 31st.
What is a supermoon?
Many astronomers, believe a supermoon is a full moon that tracks less than 223,000 miles from the Earth at the closest point of its orbit, which is known as the perigee.
Some astronomers have a looser definition, and believe any full moon that is less than 226,000 miles to our planet can be categorized as a supermoon.
