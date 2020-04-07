Christ Community Health Services expanding COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local health center is expanding the number of COVID-19 tests they’ll be doing on a daily basis at one of their locations.
While testing is done by appointment only, Christ Community Health Services is expanding the number of daily tests at the Third Street clinic to 200.
“The need to provide COVID-19 testing for individuals in the under-served areas of Memphis and Shelby County is great; therefore, the organization is increasing testing availability," they announced in a press release on Monday.
Since beginning testing on March 21, Christ Community has tested over 400 individuals, and assessed over 2,000 potential cases over the phone.
If you wish to be assessed or tested, text “Test2020” or 91999, or call 901-842-3160.
