City of Oxford, local distillery team up for hand sanitizer giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hand sanitizer has been hard to come by during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, some Mid-South residents will be able to snag some for free thanks to a partnership between the City of Oxford and a local distillery.
The City of Oxford announced on Twitter they are partnering with Cathead Distillery out of Jackson, Mississippi to create hand sanitizer to be distributed to the public for free.
The drive-through distributions will be at City Hall and Jackson/Old Mall from 9 a.m. until supplies run out.
They will also be limiting the giveaway to one bottle per car.
