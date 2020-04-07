18 deaths, 845 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Shelby County, according to the City of Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities with the City of Memphis have confirmed 845 cases of the coronavirus across Shelby County.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department announced 789 confirmed cases of the virus, that number has increased by 56 in one day.
Eighteen deaths have been reported in Shelby County by the City of Memphis.
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 3,802 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. There are 65 deaths being reported across the state along with 352 hospitalizations and 356 recoveries.
