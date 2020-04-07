How to help people in need during COVID-19 outbreak

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund: Hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis Foundation, the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund will provide flexible funding to organizations working with community members who have been impacted by novel Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak in our region of West Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, and northern Mississippi. The Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. Donate here.