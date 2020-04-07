Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he sees “some good news” in a model projecting the coronavirus’ spread and demand on health care resources in his state, but he cautioned that models change and depend on people following strict social distancing orders. The Republican pointed to the model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. It predicts Tennessee may have enough hospital and intensive care unit beds and ventilators on a projected peak date of April 15. It also assumes 100% adherence to social distancing rules through May. The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Tennessee increased to more than 3,800, with 65 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OUR COUNTRY
At home with kids, pets and spouses, country stars play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the middle of a pandemic, country music's biggest stars still play on. Showing unscripted parts of their lives, artists performed from home for “ACM Presents: Our Country," on CBS on Sunday, in lieu of the delayed Academy of Country Music Awards. Children, spouses and even a horse made cameos in the homemade videos from stars like Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Shania Twain. Keith Urban gave thanks to the medical workers on the front lines and Carrie Underwood raised a glass of wine from her couch. The country stars also paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers, who died at age 81 last month.
GOVERNOR GRANTS-TENNESSEE
Gov. Lee offering $200M in Tennessee local government grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon accept applications for a $200 million pot of state money for local government grants. Gov. Bill Lee's office says the grants will be distributed to every county and city government for one-time, local expenses. The application period begins April 30. Funding is based on U.S. Census-based population. Each county will receive at least $500,000. Each city will receive at least $30,000. Some eligible spending includes some tornado recovery and COVID-19 costs, road projects, IT upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects. State lawmakers approved the governor’s local government grant money for the budget year that begins July 1.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE-TVA
TVA giving $100K to tornado relief in 3 Tennessee counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is giving $100,000 to relief funds in three Middle Tennessee counties that were hit hard by tornadoes in early March. The nation’s largest public utility said in a news release Monday that relief organizations in Wilson, Putnam and Davidson counties will each receive $30,000. Another $10,000 will be given to the Red Cross Southern Tornadoes and Flood Relief Fund. Several counties in Middle Tennessee were hit by strong storms and tornadoes on March 3. Twenty-five people were killed, dozens were injured and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.
VEHICLE SHOOTING
Police: Man charged, shot mom with kids in car, killed man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police have filed murder charges against a man they say shot a mother in front of her children and killed another passenger. Twenty-eight-year-old Romarus Turner was scheduled for video arraignment on Monday in the shooting of 26-year-old Kenton Willet on March 28. Officers say Turner also critically wounded the 23-year-old mother. The Commercial Appeal reports that Turner walked up to the passenger side of the car and shot the victims. Officers say the woman’s two children were in the car but not physically injured.
BROADBAND GRANTS
Tennessee announces $20M in broadband grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee officials say nearly $20 million in broadband accessibility grants have been awarded to help support nearly 31,000 underserved residents. Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced the grants to 17 recipients on Friday. This is the third year the broadband grants have been available. This year, grantees have agreed to provide $29.8 million in matching funds to complete the projects for a combined investment of $49.5 million across the state.