List of Mid-South coronavirus closings: Offices, services, events and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A number of Mid-South businesses are closed and events and services are canceled or postponed in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
*This list will be updated as new information is made available.
CITY, COUNTY OR STATE GOVERNMENT FACILITIES/SERVICES
Arkansas Department of Corrections -- Visitation halted for 21 days, including regular and special visits. No meritorious or emergency furloughs will be granted to work release furloughs will continue. Discounted phone and video rates begin Friday.
Arkansas State Capitol Building closed to visitors.
Collierville
- All Town of Collierville public meetings postponed until further notice. Board of Mayor and Aldermen March 23 meeting canceled. Town Hall and other public Town buildings are closed to the public effective March 23 until further notice. See updates here.
- All playgrounds closed beginning March 31 until further notice.
Collierville Courts -- All in-person proceedings suspended through April 30. Exceptions listed here. Call the clerk’s office at 901-457-2580 for traffic court information. Criminal court cases reset dates are as follows:
- April 2 reset to July 9
- April 7 reset to June 2
- April 14 reset to July 14
- April 23 reset to July 23
- April 28 reset to July 28
- April 30 reset to July 30
Germantown City Hall and municipal buildings closed until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. March 18.
Germantown Community Library, Germantown Parks and Recreation and Germantown Athletic Club -- Programs canceled, facilities remain open.
Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park -- Campgrounds and lodging facilities are closed. Most indoor spaces including visitor centers and museums are also closed. Restrooms are still available. These precautions will last until April 10.
Memphis Botanic Gardens -- The botanic gardens will be closed beginning March 22 until conditions improve.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water
- Disconnections suspended for all customers indefinitely.
- Access to community offices restricted beginning March 23. Drive-thru windows and drop boxes remain open.
- Out-of-cart trash collection is suspended effective immediately with the exception of yard waste. Additional carts can be leased for $10/month. Call 311 for lease information. Any COVID-19 waste must be double bagged.
Memphis Police Department -- Issuing citations instead of making arrests for misdemeanor crimes.
Memphis Public Libraries -- All locations will close March 18 until further notice. All programs and outreach events have been canceled and postponed.
Memphis River Parks -- All public events canceled for the next eight weeks.
Mid-South Food Bank -- Volunteer service at South Perkins warehouse suspended beginning Thursday, March 26 until further notice.
Millington City Courts -- Handling in-custody arraignments and cases involving domestic abuse, child and elderly. All other cases reset until further notice.
Millington Public Library -- Closed until March 31.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety -- All driver license stations closed to the public until March 31 except for nine MHP District Troop Stations, which only provide sex offender registry transactions and all commercial driver license transactions.
Overton Park -- Restrooms, playgrounds and the dog park are closed until further notice. Entrances and parking lots closed.
Shelby County Assessor -- No walk-in visitation, but customer service is available by phone at (901) 222-7001 and online.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office -- Operations temporarily shut down at all seven locations until further notice.
- Motor vehicle registrations set to expire March 12 through May 18 now expire June 15.
- Valid Class A, B, C, D, P and M driver’s licenses and Class ID photo identifications set to expire March 12 through May 18 extended for sex months from the current expiration date.
- Valid enhanced handgun permits set to expire March 12 through May 18 extended for six months from the current expiration date.
Shelby County Criminal Court -- No jury trials, eviction hearings or grand jury until further notice.
Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court -- All in-person proceedings suspended through April 30. Proceedings related to mental health cases will continue at the Memphis mental Health Institute as usual.
Shelby County Jail -- No public visitation at the jail, jail east or juvenile detention. Attorney visitation allowed by video at 201 Poplar, Juvenile Court and non-contact at Jail East.
Shelby County jury duty -- Jury duty beginning March 30 and April 6 is rescheduled. If you received a summons for April 2, do not appear. Log on to the website listed on the summons to complete the qualification process and choose a later date.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office -- Visitation to the Juvenile Detention Center is suspended beginning March 17 until further notice. All visitors at Jail East and 201 Poplar will be asked to respond to a questionnaire before visiting. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit at this time.
Shelby Farms Park -- All public restrooms, the visitor center, Lake’s Edge Gift Shop, bike rentals and boat rentals are closed until further notice.
Shiloh National Military Park -- As of March 18, the Park Visitor Center an Bookstore at the Shiloh Battlefield and the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth are closed to park visitors until further notice. Outdoor areas are still open and accessible.
Southaven City Hall -- All in-person business has been suspended. All services will remain available by alternate means. The drive-through window and drop-boxes at the north entrance will accept payments and any other documents.
St. Francis County -- Court suspended; visitation and face-to-face interactions suspended.
Tennessee Lottery -- Offices temporarily closed until April 6.
Tennessee State Capitol closed to tours and visitors through March 31.
Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes (TSVH) facilities in Murfreesboro, Knoxville, Clarksville and Humboldt will restrict access to all visitors, vendors and volunteers until further notice.
Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order saying all in-person hearings are suspended through March 31 -- this applies to state courts including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile and municipal but there are some exceptions.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District is postponing its March 24 Business Opportunities Open House and M/V Mississippi tours.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court -- In-person hearings suspended.
University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture -- Postponements and cancellations can be found here.
MUSEUMS
Children’s Museum of Memphis -- Closed temporarily
Dixon Gallery & Gardens -- Closing March 17 until March 30
Memphis Brooks Museum of Art -- Closed until March 30
Memphis Zoo -- Closed March 19 until further notice. All public and educational events are canceled.
Mississippi Museum of Natural Science -- Closed Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m through April 3
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum -- Closed until April 4
National Civil Rights Museum - Closed until further notice
Pink Palace Family of Museums -- Closed until further notice with online services to be announced
Stax Museum of American Soul Music - Closing March 18 until further notice
Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum -- All museum-sponsored events for the month of March
Withers Collection Museum and Gallery -- Temporarily closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice
COMMUNITY GATHERINGS
Agricenter International’s education and 4-H programs -- Suspended March 16 through April 1
Beale Street St. Patrick’s Day parade -- postponed until April 11
Catholic Diocese of Memphis -- Bishop David Talley instructed pastors to suspend all public Masses until further notice
Cavalry Episcopal Church -- Lenten Preaching Series and “Waffle Shop” canceled for the rest of Lent
Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County -- Virtual 5K participants can run or walk in the location of their choice any time March 16 and March 28 and post their results to the race website.
Southwest Tennessee Community College commencement -- May 2 annual commencement ceremony at FedExForum to be rescheduled.
St. Augustine Catholic Church -- All Men’s Day activities postponed until further notice
Tennessee Genealogical Society and the Great Hall & Conference Center-- Closed until further notice
ENTERTAINMENT/EVENTS
“A Bronx Tale” at the Orpheum -- Canceled. Ticket holders will be contacted by email or automatically receive refunds at the original point of purchase.
American Queen Steamboat Company -- Immediately suspending operations across all ships and will resume service April 12
The Art Project -- Closed until further notice, and developing take-home craft kits complete with instructions and supplies (with a delivery option) that will be ready in the next few days.
Backbeat Tours -- Limiting tours to less than 20 people (less than half capacity)
Broadway Season Announcement Event at Orpheum Theatre -- Canceled, will be announced through the Orpheum Theatre Group’s social media instead
Cake concert at Graceland -- moved from March 20 to Sept. 10
City Tastings Tours -- All tours suspended until further notice
Cher’s “Here We Go Again” tour at FedExForum -- Moved to Sept. 16
Crosstown Arts -- Offices, galleries, ArtBar, Cafe and shared art-making space closed until further notice
“Dinner on Stage” at Orpheum Theatre -- Postponed; refunds will be issued automatically
Discovery Park of America -- Closed to the public through March 31
“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big” at Landers Center -- canceled
Germantown Performing Arts Center -- Closed until further notice
Greek Festival -- Postponed until Sept. 25 and 26, 2020
Hattiloo Theatre -- All performances suspended through May 1
Incredible Pizza Company -- temporarily closed until further notice
Larkin Poe w/ Marcella & Her Lovers at Minglewood Hall -- Postponed until June 18
“Love, Loss and What I Wore” at Evergreen Theater -- Postponed until June
Memphis in May -- Postponed.
Memphis Italian Festival -- Canceled.
Memphis International Raceway -- Test-and-tunes will remain as scheduled for now, but the 34th annual Super Chevy Show is rescheduled for Sept. 25 through 27
Memphis Songwriters Series at Halloran Centre -- Postponed
Memphis Symphony Orchestra -- Performances postponed for Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. (Cannon Center) and Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (GPAC)
Memphis Zoo -- The zoo remains open, but all indoor exhibits are closed
Mempho Music Festival -- Postponed until 2021.
Minglewood Hall -- Multiple shows are set to be postponed. Previously purchased tickets will be honored. Visit the Minglewood Hall website and Facebook page for updates.
Monster Jam (scheduled for April 17-19) -- Postponed, future date not announced yet
Old Dominick Distillery -- Temporarily suspending tours until at least March 19
Operation Stand Down Mid-South Inc is postponing the Annual Veterans Stand Down scheduled for May 16 until further notice.
Oxford Film Festival -- Postponed, no makeup date announced yet
Playhouse on the Square -- Public events canceled beginning March 16; visit playhouseonthesquare.org for an updated schedule of events.
Wilco at Levitt Shell -- April 14 concert postponed tentatively until spring 2021.
CHILDREN
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis -- Suspension of all program activities and in-person gatherings from March 13 through March 27, 2020
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Youth Symposium -- Postponed
