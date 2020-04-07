Man killed after overnight fight in Orange Mound, police say

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 7, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 7:46 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed overnight in Orange Mound.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to a corner store in the 2400 block of Park Ave near and Grand Street around 11:30 Monday night.

MPD said a man was found shot and killed on the scene.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim and a tall man wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

