Man killed after overnight fight in Orange Mound, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed overnight in Orange Mound.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to a corner store in the 2400 block of Park Ave near and Grand Street around 11:30 Monday night.
MPD said a man was found shot and killed on the scene.
Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim and a tall man wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.