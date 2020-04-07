Man shot during 'bump and rob’ near Memphis Fairgounds overnight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two suspects after an aggravated robbery on Central Avenue.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Central Ave. between the Memphis Fairgrounds and Christian Brothers University around 3:45 Tuesday morning.
Investigators determined the car was hit from behind while sitting at a red light. When the victim got out of the car to look at the damages, two armed suspects approached and demanded property.
Police said the victim ran and was shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspects were driving a black sedan, wore black hoodies, and were in their late 20s early 30s.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528C-CASH.
