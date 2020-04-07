Memphis-based film ‘Uncorked’ makes Netflix’s Top 10 list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for something to do while quarantining, how about watching some of your favorite Memphis landmarks on your TV!
“Uncorked” is an original Netflix film about a young man from Memphis who has to decide between pursuing his dreams of being in the wine industry or joining the family barbecue business.
The movie was filmed in Memphis in 2018, and throughout the film you'll see several familiar Bluff City sites like Memphis International Airport, Joe's Wines, West Cancer Center, Tennessee Brewery and many more.
“Especially right now in these hard times, it’ll take everyone’s mind off their troubles and make them realize why they love Memphis so much,” said Linn Sitler with the Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission.
The movie stars Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash.
“Uncorked” made Netflix’s “Top 10” list in recent weeks, which highlights the most popular titles on the streaming service.
