Memphis Tigers cancel NFL Pro Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tiger football players relying on a good pro day workout will have to find another way to impress NFL scouts.
U of M announced that because scouts cannot travel due to coronavirus, so they are canceling pro day workouts.
Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed this year’s draft will be done virtually.
The Tigers coaching staff said it will continue to work with NFL scouts to assist players in preparing for the draft.
