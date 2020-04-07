Mid-South business headlines: Restaurants working to adapt services as crisis continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is keeping you and your family informed on what’s happening with local businesses as we all continue to work through the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on our community.
Greg Akers, editor and chief of the Memphis Business Journal spoke with us on how local businesses are adapting to the crisis.
The founder of Everything But The Food, Brain Edwards, has changed his business to meet curbside demand at local restaurants.
"In this situation, it’s with their technology and particularly with their point of sales system. When you check out and you get your ticket, where you leave a tip, all that kind of back end system -- the technology. He handles the software for that
As restaurants continue to deal with the crisis, some are offering services they’ve never had to offer before -- particularly fine dining restaurants.
Edwards is working on ways those restaurants can offer efficient online order options and curbside pickup.
