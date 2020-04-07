MPD investigating double homicide, 3rd victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a triple shooting in a Beltline neighborhood that has left two victims dead and one other in critical condition.
Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened on Haynes Street. One of the victims died on the scene, the second was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
