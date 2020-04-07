MPD searching for missing 94-year-old man with dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 94-year-old man that has had several strokes and requires daily medication.
James McDonnell was last seen leaving the 200 block of Azalea Garden near North Highland and Walnut Grove.
His wife told police she last saw him around 7:45 Monday evening.
He was wearing red-framed glasses, green and white plaid button-down shirt with khaki pants and a green belt with an American flag printed pattern.
McDonnell was occupying a black 2004 Lexus GX 400 with damage to the driver’s side bumper and passenger side rear door.
He has had several strokes and has been diagnosed with dementia. McDonnel requires daily medication.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of James McDonnell, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
