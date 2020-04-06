Rain is likely for some parts of the Mid-South tomorrow

THIS WEEK: Clouds will remain overnight and in place to start the day tomorrow. Scattered showers will develop during the afternoon mainly along and south of the I-40 corridor but rain is also possible north of that line. No severe storms are anticipated but thunder and lightning will likely accompany a few showers. Rain will end during the evening with clouds lingering tomorrow night. There is a Slight Risk of severe storms Wednesday. The day will begin with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A front will approach from the west during the evening bringing rain and thunderstorms into the area. The potential for heavy rain, intense lightning, hail, and damaging wind are the main concerns. Storms will continue overnight into early Thursday morning. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will become partly to mostly cloudy by midday and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.