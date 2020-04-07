SCSO working to decrease spread of COVID-19 following positive results for 14 employees, detainee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus is causing changes at the jail at 201 Poplar with more than 1,800 inmates. One inmate tested positive for the virus as well as more than a dozen employees.
“Right now we’re investigating along with the health department how this inmate, this detainee, could have come in contact with someone with the coronavirus," said Captian Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
SCSO says the inmate has been in jail since early January. So it appears the inmate got it from someone at the jail. Officials say no other inmates have tested positive for the virus. The inmate started showing symptoms of the virus last week and was taken to the Regional Medical Center and has now been released back to the jail and is in quarantine.
Buckner says the movement of the 1,820 inmates is now being limited.
The sheriff’s office also released information about 14 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some are civilian employees and uniform staff.
He said at least one of the employees had contact with inmates and one had contact with 16 juvenile detainees.
Monday employees started wearing protective equipment.
“All employees will be wearing these masks, our corrections officers, dispatchers, when they are working wearing these masks, our patrol deputies will be wearing these masks," said Buckner. “My concern is a jail detention facility is possibly the worst place for a virus like this."
Josh Spickler with Just City a non-profit that oversees the justice system says one solution is to release more inmates.
Buckner says the jail is being cleaned repeatedly. At this point, no other inmates have tested positive.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.