Shelby Co. asking people to report gatherings of 10 or more, violators of safer-at-home order

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Lee Harris is asking for your help to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Shelby County.
According to a news release, the Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center will get calls regarding violators of the health directive or executive order.
The safer-at-home order directs all residents to stay inside their homes and limit all movement outside beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs. If residents must leave their homes, they are urged to stay at least six feet away from others.
Under the safer-at-home, order only essential businesses can still be operating. The entire county, including municipalities and unincorporated areas, are under safer-at-home orders.
If you notice any assembles or gathering of ten people or more, citizens have been asked to call the Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center at 901-222-2300.
Calls will be answered Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The mayors Memphis and the Shelby County municipalities have issued “safer-at-home” orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The order does not include a city curfew.
Under the orders, only employees at essential businesses, like police, fire, grocery stores and gas stations, are still being allowed to travel to work.
- Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.
