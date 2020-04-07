Shelby Co. asking people to report gatherings of 10 or more, violators of safer-at-home order

Shelby Co. asking people to report gatherings of 10 or more, violators of safer-at-home order
Despite the cancellation of Savannah's St. Patrick's Day festivities, large crowds could still show up this weekend and city council is determining how to handle it. (Source: WTOC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 7, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 9:32 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Lee Harris is asking for your help to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Shelby County.

According to a news release, the Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center will get calls regarding violators of the health directive or executive order.

The safer-at-home order directs all residents to stay inside their homes and limit all movement outside beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs. If residents must leave their homes, they are urged to stay at least six feet away from others.

Under the safer-at-home, order only essential businesses can still be operating. The entire county, including municipalities and unincorporated areas, are under safer-at-home orders.

If you notice any assembles or gathering of ten people or more, citizens have been asked to call the Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center at 901-222-2300.

Calls will be answered Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“In effort to assist the Joint COVID Task Force, we’ve expanded the capacity of the Mayors Action Center to receive calls regarding individuals or businesses violating the County’s health directive or our executive orders. Shelby County residents now have a centralized number to call if they need to report suspected violations. By reporting violations, residents play a critical role in helping us make sure everyone is doing their part to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Compliance of the current health directive and executive orders is necessary if we’re going to lower the risk of transmission and reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus on our community.”
Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County

The mayors Memphis and the Shelby County municipalities have issued “safer-at-home” orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The order does not include a city curfew.

Memphis mayor issues 'safer at home' order for the city

Under the orders, only employees at essential businesses, like police, fire, grocery stores and gas stations, are still being allowed to travel to work.

Click here to see a list of essential and nonessential services

Here’s what you CAN do -

  • Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
  • Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
  • Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
  • Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
  • Care for or support a friend or family member
  • Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.
  • Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
  • Help someone to get necessary supplies
  • Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

Here’s what you CANNOT do -

  • Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order
  • Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
  • Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
  • Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.

Click here to read more stories.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.