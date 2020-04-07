Shelby Farms Park sets limitations for visitors on Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Easter activities often encourage family and friend to gather outdoors for games, food and fellowship. In order to prioritize safety and flatten the curve, and reduce crowding, Shelby Farms Park has announced it will be open for Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, but closed to vehicular traffic. Attendees may arrive on foot or bicycle and should be reminded to be at least 6 feet from other visitors.