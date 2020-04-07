Showers and storms possible today

Although it is dry now, showers will start developing over the next few hours. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will start moving in the afternoon and will last through at least 5 p.m. Even with clouds and showers, high temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Tonight will be dry and cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 77. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Most of tomorrow will be dry, but a cold front will arrive on Wednesday night and give us a chance for thunderstorms. Severe storms will be possible with gusty winds and hail. Highs will be in the lower 80s tomorrow, but temperatures on Thursday will plummet into the mid-60s.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will remain in the 60s through the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but rain will not be widespread.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.