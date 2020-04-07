Showers and storms possible today

By Brittney Bryant | April 7, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 4:52 AM

Although it is dry now, showers will start developing over the next few hours. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will start moving in the afternoon and will last through at least 5 p.m. Even with clouds and showers, high temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Tonight will be dry and cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-60s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 77. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66. Winds southwest 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Most of tomorrow will be dry, but a cold front will arrive on Wednesday night and give us a chance for thunderstorms. Severe storms will be possible with gusty winds and hail. Highs will be in the lower 80s tomorrow, but temperatures on Thursday will plummet into the mid-60s.

WEEKEND: High temperatures will remain in the 60s through the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but rain will not be widespread.

Brittney Bryant

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

