Showers today, warm temperatures and a chance of mid-week storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue moving east through the area early this afternoon, especially along and south of I-40 into north MS. It will remain cloudy with highs ranging from the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild and dry. Low: 646. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: It will be warm and muggy Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A pop-up shower or storm is possible, but many areas could stay dry during the day with intermittent sunshine. A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with scattered showers or storms along it. A few storms could be severe with gusty wind or hail. The tornado threat is low but one can’t be ruled out.
THURSDAY: Temperatures will plummet into the mid 60s for highs with clouds moving out. Lows will drop into the 40s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will remain in the 60s with more rain chances returning, especially by Saturday night and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
