Tennessee Sport’s Hall of Fame calls DeAngelo’s number

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former University of Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams is heading to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame!
Williams, who’s originally from just across the river in Wynne, Arkansas, helped resurrect the Tiger Football program in the early 2000′s.
He earned First-Team All-American Honors in 2005, was a Heisman Trophy candidate, and went on to become the NCAA’s All-Time Leading Rusher at the time with more 6,000 yards in his career, and scoring 55 touchdowns.
A first-round draft pick in 2006, DeAngelo went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, leading the league in rushing twice, and earning First-Team All-Pro Honors in 2009.
Among others inducted into the 2020 Tenn. Sports Hall of Fame class are former Titans Head Coach Jeff Fisher, former Vol quarterback Heath Shuler, and former Brownsville High, Kentucky Wildcat and NBA star Tony Delk.
