Walgreens to expand drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Tennessee, 6 other states

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walgreens is working to expand drive-thru COVID-19 testing to 15 new sites in seven states, including Tennessee.
The locations are being finalized in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and are planned for select hot spot markets with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases. Walgreens plans to be able to test up to 3,000 people per day across these additional sites, which are expected to be activated beginning later this week.
Soon, patients will be directed to testing locations via an online assessment tool on Walgreens.com and the Walgreens mobile app.
Walgreens will dedicate temporary space at select locations, outside of the stores, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.
Walgreens is also working on expanded drive-thru testing in Kentucky, Louisiana, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Texas.
