Woman claiming coronavirus diagnosis reportedly coughed on Batesville officer

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A woman suspected of shoplifting from Walmart Sunday night reportedly coughed on a Batesville officer after claiming she had the coronavirus.
Batesville Police Department says when the officer confronted the woman she became combative. She told the officer she had the virus and intentionally coughed in his face.
According to BPD, she was taken to the hospital for testing but she wasn’t showing any symptoms when she was taken by ambulance.
She eventually left the hospital against the healthcare workers’ advice.
BPD says she has not been charged, but District Attorney John Champion says charges are forthcoming and will be considered a felony.
