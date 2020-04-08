Campbell Clinic hosts blood drive to support COVID-19 patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In preparation for what could be an intense overload to Memphis’ health care systems, several area hospitals have added more in-patient beds to their regular and ICU units.
In addition, several churches, donors and community groups have stepped up to provide PPE, making face shields and masks for our doctors and nurses on the frontlines.
Now, West Cancer Center, Campbell Clinic and Vitalant are calling on the healthy and the eligible to give blood and platelets.
Where: Campbell Clinic Surgery Center-1410 Brierbrook, Germantown, TN 38138
When: Tuesday, April 14
Times: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Call (877) 258-4825 for an appointment or go to vitalant.org, click donate then enter sponsor code: westcancercenter
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.