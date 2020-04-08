A chance for severe storms this evening into tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be warm and muggy this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most areas will stay dry with clouds and some late day sun. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible before sunset, mainly in west TN and northeast AR. A few could produce large hail or even a brief tornado. Time frame is 6-9 PM. It likely will not storm in all locations, but stay weather alert just in case.
TONIGHT: A cold front will move through tonight with scattered showers or storms along it. The main area of concern is west TN. The storms should be gone by 2-3 AM. The main threat is wind or hail. Lows will drop into the 50s by morning.
THURSDAY: Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s for highs with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Lows will drop into the 40s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will remain in the 60s with some sun early Saturday, More rain and storms chances return by Saturday night and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning and mid to upper 50s Sunday morning. Cooler air returns for the start of next week.
