A chance for severe storms this evening into tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be warm and muggy this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most areas will stay dry with clouds and some late day sun. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible before sunset, mainly in west TN and northeast AR. A few could produce large hail or even a brief tornado. Time frame is 6-9 PM. It likely will not storm in all locations, but stay weather alert just in case.