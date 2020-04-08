City, county officials urge social distancing over Easter holiday weekend; City braces for COVID-19 budget impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Wednesday the city’s code enforcement officers are acting on tips from the public and have reached out to more than 200 businesses to investigate complaints they are operating outside of the scope of his Safer At Home order. Two car washes were ordered to close as a result.
Both Strickland and the Shelby County Health Department are pleading with the public to continue to social distance despite the Easter weekend.
“Please do not hold services in person with over ten people,” Strickland said Wednesday during the COVID-19 task force daily briefing.
The Shelby County Health Department said social distancing guidelines even apply to outdoor religious events. Even funeral services held during this time should adhere to CDC guidelines.
“This requirement, gathering no more than ten people, six feet apart, applies whether your’re inside the building or in the parking lot,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer.
Strickland and the COVID-19 task force said testing is being added across the city, enough that will increase capacity for 1,000 additional tests per day. Currently hundreds of tests are being processed per day, in a fluctuating number.
Mobile testing aimed at deploying health officials to apartment complexes or homes remains in development.
“We are really exploring every avenue we can imagine as how can we expand testing to ensure all citizens of Shelby County have access,” said David Sweat, Chief Epidemiologist of the Shelby County Health Department.
Twelve members of the Memphis Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19 according to their association. Wednesday, a Memphis Police Department spokesperson said 13 commissioned officers and three civilian employees have tested positive, for a total of 16 cases.
Fourteen positive cases have been recorded among Shelby County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
Strickland said Memphis Tourism, in collaboration with the area’s hotel and restaurant associations, is readying an effort to offer work to laid-off employees in the city’s hospitality and restaurant industries. Leaders are setting up a call center aimed at reaching out to the thousands of residents under care of the Memphis Housing Authority.
Laid-off hospitality workers will staff the call center and remind MHA residents of the importance of adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines. Strickland said the call center should start operation Friday.
Strickland also spoke about the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, which is being put together currently.
“As you can imagine, it’s not a pretty picture,” Strickland said.
Strickland said the city has enacted spending constraints and a hiring freeze for all positions except public safety personnel.
The next city budget is expected to have a big hole with sales tax revenues down because of business closures. Federal relief money will come, the mayor said Wednesday, but he isn’t sure how much, when, or what it could be used for.
“The experts we rely on at the U of M, economists, our finance department, they all estimate we will lose 20 to 25 percent. of sales tax revenue. The question is for how long. I don’t think anybody can predict that at this point,” Strickland said.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris asked elected county officials to trim their budgets by 2 to 2.5 percent in emergency belt-tightening efforts earlier this week. The Shelby County Commission shot down the proposal in a 6-6 vote Monday.
Harris and Shelby County Commission Chairman Mark Billingsley both said Tuesday the commission will eventually have to enact a series of cuts.
