Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Mid-South nursing home

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Authorities with the Arkansas Department of Health have confirmed a coronavirus outbreak among residents and employees at a local nursing home.
Ten residents and two employees at Willowbend Healthcare and Rehab in Marion, Arkansas have tested positive for COVID-19.
Health authorities told WMC Action News 5 they are working closely with the nursing home to manage the outbreak.
Each resident/employee that tested positive has been quarantined. The other residents and employees are being tested for the virus.
Across Arkansas, 1,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. Officials said more than 200 people have recovered and 18 have died at this time.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, county-by-county.
