2 dead, firefighter injured after space heater causes house fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after a house fire in Westwood. Crews were called to the 4200 block of Glennbrook Drive Monday evening around 8:00.
When firefighters arrived on the scene flames were visible from the one-story home.
The fire was brought under control about ten minutes after crews arrived on the scene.
Firefighters found a man and woman unresponsive on the scene. They were taken to the Regional One Burn Unit in critical condition but did not survive their injures.
Authorities will not identify them until they receive positive identification and notify the next of kin.
The cause of death has not been released by the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A firefighter injured his arm while battling the flames. He was taken to Methodist University Hospital in stable condition.
Fire investigators said the fire was caused by a space heater being positioned to close to combustible materials in the living room.
The residence did not have a working smoke detector.
