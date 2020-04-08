21 deaths, 897 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities with the City of Memphis have announced 897 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed 845 cases and 19 deaths. The totals have increased by 52 cases and 2 deaths in one day.
So far, nearly 53,000 tests have been administered across Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,138 cases as of Tuesday afternoon and 72 deaths.
There have been 408 hospitalizations and 466 people who have recovered across the state.
Extra medical facilities like those at Gateway Shopping Center on Jackson Avenue in Memphis will be used for COVID-19 patients who are not as sick. The new facilities must be close to the medical district where patients can be transported to intensive care if they become sicker.
Across the Mid-South, 38 cases have been reported in Tipton County, 140 in DeSoto County, and 61 in Crittenden County, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
