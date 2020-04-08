Expert shares how to protect your hands from harsh hygiene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Handwashing and sanitizing are two ways to stop the spread of coronavirus.
They are good habits to have but can take a toll on your skin.
Dr. Purvisha Patel with Advanced Dermatology and Skincare Associates says it can strip away our natural oils
“When that happens we get tiny little fissures or cracks in the skin and it’s almost like little paper cuts,” said Dr. Purvisha Patel, Advanced Dermatology and Skincare Associates.
But don't stop washing your hands, just be sure to moisturize.
“At nighttime, moisturize your hands, put on a nice thick layer of moisturizer,” said Patel.
Dr. Patel also says now is a good time to start building skincare routines like stepping outside and getting at least 30 minutes of vitamin D a day.
In line with social distancing, doctors are offering telemedicine appointments while everyone is staying at home.
“That means you call the office and your doctor is going to set up a call with you, just kind of like this over Zoom. And you can show them your issues and, to our best ability, we’re able to diagnose your problems and we can also send your prescriptions in,” said Patel.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.