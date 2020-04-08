FedEx partners with federal government to expedite shipping of PPE, other medical supplies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express announced Wednesday the first delivery of shipments of personal protective equipment as part of Project Airbridge, a public-private partnership managed by the federal government.
“Our participation in the federal government’s Project Airbridge to transport critical PPE and medical supplies into the United States is the latest example of FedEx team members around the world coming together to keep critical supply chains moving,”said Raj Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation.
FedEx has contracted with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to transport critical PPE supplies from manufacturers around the world to the United States. The operation aims to accelerate delivery of PPE and other medical supplies, moving them via air instead of ocean.
FedEx Express says once the shipments have arrived in the United States, they will become part of the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. The FEMA Movement Control Team will then manage distribution to healthcare facilities and workers throughout the country.
This week, in coordination with DuPont, two initial shipments were transported from Vietnam to Texas carrying more than 450,000 Tyvek® protective suits. In the weeks to follow, 500,000+ suits will be shipped each week.
FedEx will also operate several flights this week carrying PPE for Medline Industries Inc. from China to Illinois. Medline anticipates bringing 7 million facemasks, additional PPE and anesthesia supplies to the United States.
“Our customers rely on us now more than ever before and FedEx team members are stepping up to help sustain the global economy. We are immensely proud of all our team members and their unwavering commitment to deliver for our customers and communities throughout this global crisis,” Subramaniam said.
