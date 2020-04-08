FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe weather in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of severe storms is prompting watches and warnings across the Mid-South.
The National Weather Service has issued a Thunderstorm Warning for Benton and Henry Counties in Tennessee until 8:45 p.m. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is also expected.
A Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Craighead and Poinsett Counties in Arkansas until 8:45 p.m. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Also, expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for northeastern Arkansas and western Tennessee until 2 a.m.
The WMC First Alert Weather Team is tracking the severe weather threat as it moves across the region. Watch live here.
