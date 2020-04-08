FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms threaten the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Northeast Arkansas and West Tennessee until 2 AM as a potent cold front drives storms into the area tonight. Damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are the main threats with this system.
TONIGHT: Strong to Severe Storms Wind: N 10-20 Low: 55
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5-15 High: 66
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: N 5-15 Low: 44
THIS WEEK: Storms will move from northwest to southeast through the Mid-South this evening until 3 AM. Skies will clear by early morning making way for a mostly sunny and much cooler day. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs only in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain during the evening and overnight. Highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early and high temperatures near 60 with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
