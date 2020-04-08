Gov. Asa Hutchinson to deliver state of the state address, COVID-19 update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives annual state-of-the-state address (WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 12:21 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will deliver his state of the state address to the 92nd General Assembly at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 in the Senate Chamber in the State Capitol.

He and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:30 p.m. from the Governor’s Conference Room.

