Gov. Asa Hutchinson to deliver state of the state address, COVID-19 update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will deliver his state of the state address to the 92nd General Assembly at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 in the Senate Chamber in the State Capitol.
He and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:30 p.m. from the Governor’s Conference Room.
Watch live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
