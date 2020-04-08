Grizzlies trying to stay sharp waiting on season to resume

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Major League Baseball looking at a plan to try to get its season started later this summer by isolating all its players, and having all games be played at the Arizona Spring Training complexes, the NBA is still studying when, and if it should conclude its season.
The Memphis Grizzlies haven’t been idle during this coronavirus crunch. Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins says he’s keeping in touch with his squad through Zoom, plus personal facetime conferences and texts.
The Grizzlies were holding on to the 8th and final playoff spot in the West when the season was suspended with 17 games to playback on March 11.
Jenkins says he’s watching closely what form a resumption of the season might take.
“Obviously, right now the NBA is thinking about soo many scenarios before we resume play," said Jenkins. “What the NBA will look like for the rest of this season. Is it truncated regular season and then playoffs? Is it full season. Is it full Playoffs, truncated shortened series? Is it this proposed Playoff just for the 8th seed. For us as a team we’re just focused on whatever the NBA throws out, we’ll be ready to go.”
Jenkins won NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month in January when the Griz caught fire with 11 wins against only three losses to project them into the playoff picture.
