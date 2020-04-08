Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-OBIT-JOHN-PRINE
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73
Singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73. His family announced his death on Tuesday night. Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he sang with a proud twang in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes. Prine's voice was rough around the edges, particularly after throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.
7 Essential tracks from John Prine, folk music's Mark Twain
NEW YORK (AP) — Some people, the songs just come out of them. For nearly half a century, they tumbled out of John Prine like nothing. His songs -- compassionate, funny, sage -- make up an American songbook that would be staggeringly intimidating if it wasn’t so warm and welcoming. He began -- with a dare at an infamous open mic -- a fully formed songwriter who through calamity and cancer never once wavered in his wry, homespun humanism. He was, anyone would say, as good as they come. Some of his best songs include “Angel From Montgomery,” “Spanish Pipedream” and “Lake Marie.”
Tennessee audit finds fraud in low-income kid's meal program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee audit says several organizations tasked with feeding low-income children billed the state for meals they did not serve. The audit released Monday by the Tennessee comptroller says four operators participating in a food subsidy program continued in the program after participating in questionable billing practices. The audit says Tennessee’s Department of Human Services has failed to establish robust controls for questionable meal claims. The report says one operator billed the state nearly $2,500 for two days where inspectors found no children at the site. A spokesman for the state’s Department of Human Services says the agency did not review the audits and could not provide comment.
Top official in Tennessee's teacher organization to retire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The executive director of Tennessee’s largest teacher organization is retiring. The Tennessee Education Association announced Tuesday that Carolyn Crowder was retiring from the organization after serving seven years in the position. Assistant Executive Director Terrance Gibson will serve as interim executive director until Crowder’s replacement is hired later this year. Crowder previously served as executive director of the combined Denver Classroom Teachers Association, Denver Association of Education Office Professionals and DCTA-Retired.
Death toll up to 10 from outbreak at Tennessee nursing home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ten people have now died in a coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home where more than 100 people tested positive. Sumner Regional Medical Center spokesman Kyle Brogdon confirmed the additional fatalities from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. State health officials said more than 70 residents and more than 30 staffers tested positive at the facility, which was temporarily evacuated. The state contracted out a deep cleaning of the facility and inspected it. Residents who tested negative or tested positive and recovered have been allowed to return. Tennessee’s confirmed cases have grown to more than 4,100, with 72confirmed deaths.
3 fatally stabbed, suspect killed by deputy at travel center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a man fatally stabbed three people and wounded a fourth at a travel center before a deputy shot and killed him. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning to a call at the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 to find a person with stab wounds outside the store and a man armed with a knife in the parking lot. The bureau said the man refused to drop the weapon and a deputy fired, killing the suspect. Authorities found four stabbing victims: three were dead and one was taken to a hospital. Officials are working to determine a motive.