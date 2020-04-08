MICAH calls for justice, equity during COVID-19 health crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community and faith-based organizations are speaking up for those who they say may not be heard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope, also known as MICAH, held a news conference Tuesday afternoon calling for justice and equity during this crisis.
MICAH is asking local leaders and city officials to address economic, educational, and intercultural issues.
They request the cases of all incarcerated people, men, women and juveniles being held at the Shelby County Jail, Shelby County Corrections Center, or Juvenile Detention Center be reviewed and given serious reconsideration.
“The COVID-19 crisis has not caused us to change our priorities. Instead, it has magnified the inequities in our society. The virus is indiscriminate in its spread. It is an equal opportunity enemy, but the way we will be affected by this virus is not at all equal," said MICAH President Stacy Spencer.
MICAH leaders also want to ensure access to the internet, equipment, and software for all students who are using remote learning.
They’re also asking for a moratorium on evictions for 90 days in the county and maintained commitment for public transportation.
MICAH says they’ve been in touch with local leaders and are looking forward to working with them on these requests.
