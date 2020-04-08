MPD director addresses sick officers, enforcement of ‘stay-at-home’ order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings is back in the office after disappearing from public view for nearly a month, right when the coronavirus pandemic struck the Bluff City.
“I’m good to go and happy to be back,” Dir. Rallings told WMC Action News 5 during a Zoom interview on Wednesday.
Director Rallings is back in the saddle after a trip to Memphis in May’s honored country of Ghana last month with a delegation that included Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery.
“You know,” said Rallings. “I did international travel. And the city policy is that if you went on international travel, you’re supposed to quarantine yourself.”
Memphis’ top cop was last seen on March 7 in an MPD social media post. He was MIA in a picture taken on March 14 at a COVID-19 task force briefing with local leaders.
“What’s important for everyone to know,” said Rallings, “is in my absence there wasn’t a single day when I wasn’t in contact with our command staff.”
After finishing his 14-day quarantine, the director says he has tested negative for coronavirus. MPD’s leader confirms that 16 of his employees, 13 officers and three civilians, have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Memphis police officers are equipped with masks and gloves. Rallings says they’re also equipped with marching orders on how to enforce Mayor Jim Strickland’s Safer at Home order.
“We know that these are trying times for people,” said Rallings. “We’ve never faced this before. So we approach it by trying to educate the public and let them know they are in violation of an executive order.”
Arrests, he says, will be made, if necessary. And while he is no longer staying at home, Memphians, he says, should be.
“Stay at home,” he warned. “If you don’t have any essential activities to conduct, then you need to stay at home.”
