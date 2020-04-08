Severe storms possible tonight

We are waking up to clouds and temperatures around 70 degrees. A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s and it will feel humid. Clouds will briefly break up this afternoon, so we will see some sunshine. Unfortunately, this will help increase instability levels, which could result in severe storms developing this evening. Storms will move from north to south and first impact Dyersburg around 11 pm. Then, this line of strong storms will push into Shelby County by 2 am. The rain will be out of our area by 5 am. These storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and a brief tornado.
TODAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 85. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 70%. Low: 55. Winds southwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have gradually decreasing clouds on Thursday and high temperatures in the mid-60s. It will be sunny on Friday, but it will feel cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will remain in the 60s through the weekend. Saturday will be dry early in the day, but thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves into the area.
NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, it will feel cooler next week with highs hovering around 60 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
