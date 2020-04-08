Severe storms possible tonight

We are waking up to clouds and temperatures around 70 degrees. A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s and it will feel humid. Clouds will briefly break up this afternoon, so we will see some sunshine. Unfortunately, this will help increase instability levels, which could result in severe storms developing this evening. Storms will move from north to south and first impact Dyersburg around 11 pm. Then, this line of strong storms will push into Shelby County by 2 am. The rain will be out of our area by 5 am. These storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and a brief tornado.