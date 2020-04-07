Severe storms possible Wednesday night

THIS WEEK: A stray shower is possible overnight but much of the area will be dry. Much of the day tomorrow will be warm and dry with only a slight chance of a shower. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into Northeast Arkansas around 10 PM and move south east through the overnight hours entering the Memphis metro by midnight. The greatest threat for severe weather in the WMC Action News 5 coverage area will be from 10 PM to 3 AM. Be sure to have your weather radio ON and the First Alert Weather app on your smartphone or tablet with the audio ON in the event of alerts being issued. Rain will exit the area before sunrise Thursday with skies clearing through the morning. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.