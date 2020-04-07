Severe storms possible Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 66
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain & T’storms Wind: NW 10-20
THIS WEEK: A stray shower is possible overnight but much of the area will be dry. Much of the day tomorrow will be warm and dry with only a slight chance of a shower. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into Northeast Arkansas around 10 PM and move south east through the overnight hours entering the Memphis metro by midnight. The greatest threat for severe weather in the WMC Action News 5 coverage area will be from 10 PM to 3 AM. Be sure to have your weather radio ON and the First Alert Weather app on your smartphone or tablet with the audio ON in the event of alerts being issued. Rain will exit the area before sunrise Thursday with skies clearing through the morning. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain developing late in the day and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers and highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day and highs near 60 with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.