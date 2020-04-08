Sheriff asks residents to stay at home after tornado hits county

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County authorities spent Wednesday evening working to help people impacted by a tornado that hit an area near Harrisburg, as Sheriff Kevin Molder is asking residents to stay home.
Molder said a home in the Claypool Reservoir area of the county was leveled and cars were overturned.
Molder said injuries were also reported and that the storm was a powerful storm.
We have confirmed the neighborhood behind Dollar General on North Illinois Street received damage due to the storm.
The Poinsett County Jail is the command center for law enforcement and emergency personnel.
A tornado was spotted on the ground by Region 8 meteorologist Aaron Castleberry over open farmland near Highway 67 and 226.
Large hail was reported throughout the area, with nearly two-inch hail reported in Horseshoe Bend, Lynn, and Ravenden as well as one-inch hail in Strawberry, Egypt and Viola, according to the National Weather Service.
Utility companies also reported outages throughout the area.
Nearly 3,200 Entergy customers were without power Wednesday evening throughout Arkansas, with about a third of the outages in Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.
Craighead Electric also reported sporadic outages, according to their website.
A tornado watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for most of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
Region 8 News continues to follow the severe weather.
