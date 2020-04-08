Tunica County Sheriff’s Office encouraging community to make noise, pray for health care workers and COVID-19 patients

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the community to participate in honoring healthcare workers on the front lines, pray for those who are sick, and unify Mississippians in sound & sight.
The sheriff’s office is asking all churches in the county to ring their church bells every evening at 6 p.m. from now until April 20, when the shelter-in-place order expires.
At 6:15 p.m., deputies will be ringing bells, sounding vehicle sirens, as well as the outdoor warning sirens; and honking horns for a period of 60 seconds in wake of COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office is asking members of both the town and county communities participate.
