VIDEO: Twister causes damage, injuries in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Reports of damage are coming in after a tornado hit part of Poinsett County, Arkansas Wednesday evening.
Just outside Weiner, Arkansas, Cade Greeno recorded video of the large twister illuminated by lightning strikes.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder is asking residents to stay home while emergency crews assess the damage.
Molder said injuries have been reported but it’s not clear how serious.
