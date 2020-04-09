A cool & dry pattern to end the week, but rain & thunderstorms return this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the Northern Plains is driving cool Canadian air into the Mid-South keeping temperatures below average and rain at bay for now. A low pressure system will move out of the Southern Plains this weekend bringing rain and a few storms back to the area for the second half of the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: N 10-15 Low: 43
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5-10 High: 60
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SE 5 Low: 42
THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase through the day Saturday and showers will develop during the evening and overnight. Highs will reach the mid 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms for much of the day. A few strong to severe storms will be possible in in North Mississippi. Rainfall amounts will average one to two inches before ending Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs again in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.