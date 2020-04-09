A cool & dry pattern to end the week, but rain & thunderstorms return this weekend

THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase through the day Saturday and showers will develop during the evening and overnight. Highs will reach the mid 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms for much of the day. A few strong to severe storms will be possible in in North Mississippi. Rainfall amounts will average one to two inches before ending Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s.