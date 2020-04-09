A couple of dry days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s for highs with a mostly sunny sky, becoming partly cloudy by evening. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Breezy and colder. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with passing clouds. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will remain in the 60s with sun giving way to clouds by Saturday afternoon. Rain and storms return move in late Saturday night into Sunday. A few could be severe, mainly in north Mississippi. Heavy rain is likely much of Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s Saturday morning and mid to upper 50s Sunday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Cooler air returns Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.
Spencer Denton
