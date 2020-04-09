23 deaths, 949 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 949 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths.
Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced 912 coronavirus cases in Shelby County and 21 deaths. The total cases have increased by 77 and 2 deaths in one day.
More than 10,600 people have been tested for coronavirus across Shelby County.
Across Tennessee, there have been more than 4,300 confirmed cases and 79 deaths.
Tennessee has had 449 hospitalizations and 592 recoveries. So far, nearly 57,000 tests have been administered across the state.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released data regarding race and ethnicity for the first time, which shows a little more than 26% of the state’s cases are among white citizens while 7.34% of cases are among the African American population.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases across Shelby County by zip code:
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases by age in Shelby County:
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden -- 65
- Cross -- 5
- Lee -- 1 to 4
- Mississippi -- 1 to 4
- Phillips -- 1 to 4
- Poinsett -- 6
- St. Francis -- 29
- Alcorn -- 6
- Benton -- 5
- Coahoma -- 32; 1 death
- DeSoto -- 144; 1 death
- Lafayette -- 26; 1 death
- Marshall -- 24; 1 death
- Panola -- 19; 1 death
- Quitman -- 12
- Tate -- 18
- Tippah -- 37; 4 deaths
- Tunica -- 17; 1 death
Tennessee
- Crockett -- 0
- Dyer -- 11
- Fayette -- 22
- Hardeman -- 6
- Haywood -- 7; 1 death
- Lauderdale -- 6
- McNairy -- 7
- Tipton -- 38
