EF-2 tornado causes widespread damage in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in Arkansas Wednesday night.
An EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Cash, Arkansas, and an EF-2 tornado with winds of 125 MPH touched down near Claypool Reservoir, north of Harrisburg.
Many of the homes in the Southfield community in Harrisburg are a total loss.
“It’s been a lot of picking up the pieces and making sure that everybody is okay," said Chelsea Bly, Southfield resident. “All we heard was a train. It sounds like a train that was going across the tracks.”
Bly says she and her family ran and hid in the hallway until the tornado passed. As soon as it was over, she went to check on her 75-year-old grandmother who lives across the street.
“My grandma has literally been my heart and soul for my whole life. She is godly. And for me to walk out of my house and see that her roof was gone, you don’t know what you’re walking into," said Bly.
Thankfully, her grandmother and the rest of her neighbors are OK.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder says, in total, 29 houses were destroyed and there were three injuries reported.
“We’re truly blessed that we did not have any fatalities," said Sheriff Molder.
Residents say they're thankful and will come out of this stronger than before.
“It shows you that you don’t know what tomorrow brings," said Bly.
The American Red Cross and other disaster relief agencies have been on hand, helping those who have been displaced.
Donations for the following items are being accepted at the Harrisburg District Court (202 N. East Street) and Drover Cowboy Church (1507 Pine Grove Lane):
- Hygiene products
- Water
- Baby wipes
- Formula
- Non-perishable food items
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.