Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says he hopes to have his team return to its facilities on May 1. Gundy's proposed timetable would defy federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university and its athletic director. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against gatherings of 50 or more people or more through at least May 11 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The virus has infected more than 380,000 people and killed more than 11,000 in the United States alone. Gundy also referred to the virus as the “Chinese virus” and said the mainstream media has been too negative in its coverage.